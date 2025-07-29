An adventure in the interior: crafts and fiestas in Alpera (Albacete)





If you want to see a bit more of Spain than the beach and the terrace of your favourite bar or restaurant, and have a taste of real Spanish life and culture, you could go inland and visit a local arts and crafts fair or participate in a typical Spanish fiesta. But where do you find a village that is not yet spoiled by international tourism and that offers you both at the same time? If you don’t mind driving just over an hour along the Alicante-Madrid motorway, you could visit Alpera in the province of Albacete.

On 12 and 13 August, in the midst of their San Roque festivities, Alpera’s Church Square will come alive with an Arts and Crafts Fair. This is a new initiative in the village, organized by the Town Hall and Amata, an artisan association that seeks to bring authentic crafts to residents and visitors.

During both days, you can browse more than 20 stalls with pieces that are hand made by the same person who sells them and follow the parades of a local juggler. Children can participate in workshops, enjoy soap bubble shows, play board games, or a have a ride on a carousel. There will be activities designed for all audiences, from the little ones to those looking for unique gifts or special pieces for their homes.

There wiil be a lot to choose from: decorative and utilitarian ceramics, wooden toys, leaded glass decorations, leather accessories, artisan soaps, wood carvings, and silver jewelry — all handmade and lovingly presented. No imports or factory-made items: at this fair, every piece has a story. What better souvenir to take home?

This is the first time this fair has been held in Alpera, but Amata has a long history of organizing similar events throughout much of Spain and is well known in the area for the medieval market it has held for many years in Alcalá del Júcar. For more than 25 years, it has worked to raise awareness of authentic craftsmanship, those that are not mass-produced or found in supermarkets.

After visiting the fair you could immerse yourself in the festive activities, or drive about 30 kms on to Alcalá del Júcar, which is one of the most beautifull villages of Spain and boasts a castle, a river with waterfalls and a real beach, cave houses, a roman bridge and streets that are so narrow that you can touch the houses on both sides at the same time! If you want to stay over, there are plenty of possibilities in Alcalá del Júcar, from simple B&B’s to 5 star resorts.

The fair in Alpera will be open on Tuesday the 12th and Wednesday the 13th of August, from 11 am till 2 pm and from 7 till 11pm or later, depending on the atmosphere.

More information and the full programme are at: www.puebloartesano.es/alpera