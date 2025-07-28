Minister joins Mayor in Visit Torrevieja Port Redevelopment Works





Conseller highlights €120 million investment in a public-private leisure transformation project and announces funding for the Eras de la Sal auditorium

TORREVIEJA, July 25, 2025 — The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, together with the Regional Minister of Environment, Infrastructure and Territory, Vicente Martínez Mus, and the Director General of Coasts, Ports and Airports, Marc García, visited the ongoing redevelopment works at the port area this morning. The project, part of a €120 million public-private partnership, is transforming the port into a major new leisure and recreational hub for both residents and visitors.

A Milestone for the City’s Transformation

Vicente Martínez Mus praised the collaborative efforts between the Generalitat Valenciana, the Torrevieja City Council, and private stakeholders, stating:

“We’re very proud of this partnership and the strong leadership shown by the City Council and private developers. The scale of this project shows just how much work is involved, and we remain committed to meeting deadlines.”

Additional Projects Underway: Eras de la Sal Auditorium

The Infrastructure Minister also confirmed progress on the Eras de la Sal project, noting that a €135,000 budget allocation has already been reserved in coordination with the City Council to kickstart construction of a new public auditorium. This initiative, supported by several departments within the Generalitat, will further expand the city’s cultural infrastructure.

Final Phase of Port Redevelopment Nears Completion

Mayor Dolón announced that the City Council is finalizing two major public tenders:

Renovation of the promenade along the fishing dock, including upgrades to the Muelle Mínguez and port entrance area (€5 million). Revamp of the entire fairground esplanade (€12 million).

These two projects represent a total investment of €17 million and will complete the full reurbanization of the port precinct—except the area around the Dique de Levante ramp.

Completion Expected by End of 2025

Dolón also confirmed that the restoration of the historic Muelle Mínguez and its surrounding port environment will receive a two-month extension, ensuring full completion by late 2025.

This renovation aims to preserve and showcase a unique historic structure not found elsewhere in Spain, opening it up for public visits and cultural appreciation.

This redevelopment is set to redefine the waterfront experience in Torrevieja, enhancing both its economic potential and its cultural and recreational appeal.