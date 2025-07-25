The 27th ‘Ciutat d’Elx’ Guitar Festival Gets Underway: A Week Full of Music and Talent





The festival kicks off with a full program of concerts, masterclasses, and activities that will bring together leading guitarists through July 31.

Tomorrow, Friday, July 25, the 27th edition of the ‘Ciutat d’Elx’ Guitar Festival begins with a very special opening concert. Titled “Tribute to Bienvenido Rodríguez,” the event will publicly recognize Rodríguez as an honorary member of the Guitarists Association “Música Abierta” (AGMA). The performance promises a repertoire full of surprises and emotion. It will take place at the Cloister of San José Church at 9:00 p.m. with free admission.

The following day, Saturday, July 26 at 4:00 p.m., the preliminary round of the 22nd ‘Ciutat d’Elx’ International Guitar Competition will be held at the Aula Magna of CEU Cardenal Herrera University, also with free admission. This year’s competition has seen great success, drawing 17 candidates from 9 different countries.

That same evening, master guitarist Álvaro Pierri will give a concert at the Cloister of San José Church at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are available in advance for 10 euros and 15 euros at the door, one hour before the concert begins.

Álvaro Pierri, a world-renowned Uruguayan guitarist and regular guest of the Elche festival, is celebrated for his virtuosity and musical depth. He has performed in the world’s top concert halls and is a highly regarded teacher in Vienna. His repertoire spans classical to contemporary premieres, making him a key figure in today’s classical guitar scene.

On Sunday, July 27, the 17th Calendura Competition will take place at 10:00 a.m., followed by the semifinals of the 22nd International Guitar Competition at 4:00 p.m., both at CEU Cardenal Herrera University with free admission.

The day concludes with a concert by Carles Trepat (Spain) at the Cloister of San José Church at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are priced at 10 euros in advance and 15 euros at the door.

Carles Trepat is one of Spain’s most acclaimed classical guitarists. A student of José Tomás and Emilio Pujol, he has pioneered the use of historical guitars and gut strings in performance, always in pursuit of authentic sound. His international career and artistic sensitivity make him a major figure in contemporary classical guitar.

The ‘Ciutat d’Elx’ Guitar Festival will run until July 31, offering a rich lineup of concerts, masterclasses, and activities dedicated to the classical guitar. Full festival details are available at the official website: festivalguitarraelche.com.

Special Pass for Paid Concerts

Most concerts are free, with the exception of performances by Álvaro Pierri, Carles Trepat, and Pedro Mateo, which cost 10 euros in advance or 15 euros at the door. This year, a special festival pass is available for 20 euros, covering entry to all three paid concerts. Passes and advance tickets can be purchased at lomasticket.com.

Part of Elche’s Jubilee Year Celebrations

This edition of the ‘Ciutat d’Elx’ Guitar Festival is part of the special cultural programming for Elche’s Jubilee Year, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the Dogma of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, under the theme “Elche, Heaven on Earth.” The festival thus joins a unique cultural agenda, offering a remarkable opportunity to enjoy classical guitar in a setting rich in history, tradition, and spirituality.

