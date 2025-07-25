Live Shopping Beginning to Revolutionize eCommerce in the UK and Spain





Online shopping is a prominent part of the retail market in both the UK and Spain. In the UK, over 25 percent of total retail sales were performed online. In Spain, possibly due to the more trying logistical environment, online shopping amounts to over 10 percent of total retail sales, but is set to rise to around 17 percent by the end of the decade.

Now, while eCommerce is relatively new to both countries, a big shakeup may be on the horizon. It’s a proven concept, and then some in the Far East, and over the last half-a-decade, platforms, online sellers, and investors have been battling to find a way to bring live shopping to western audiences. We might now be seeing it emerge from niche to increasingly mainstream.

Catching on in the UK

As established, the UK is a much more online-centric shopping market than Spain is right now. It’s also seen live-streaming as a technology permeate into more areas of entertainment, making it more of a natural transition to live shopping. This can be seen from the many live videos that get watched on popular social platforms, as well as how the tech is deployed in a much more advanced way.

There’s a live casino in the UK that streams from famed venues to offer Live Hippodrome Blackjack, Live Bellagio Roulette, and Live MGM Grand American Roulette. The tech has been made two-way and users can interact with the live action on the other side of the camera. Players will bet on the games in real time and see any winnings come in at the point of a victory. Deployments like this are very similar to the top live shopping options.

In these apps, people watch a live stream and, as the stream is performed, the viewers can tap to get more information about items and purchase them there and then. Of course, the live streamer or host is also available to perform demos or answer questions as a part of the show. Recently, Whatnot released its first-ever Europe-facing market report to showcase that UK users viewed over five million hours of live shopping in 2024.

Home-Grown Platform in Spain Gaining Momentum

Whatnot’s European report noted above says that, across the continent, 340,000 hours of live streams were watched every week. What’s helping this is that Whatnot has created a borderless marketplace, with 60 percent of sales being international ones. It’s particularly useful for European buyers of UK goods, for obvious reasons. By 2026, some expect up to 80 percent of people in Europe to have at least tried or encountered live shopping.

A big part of this will most likely be Onlive.site. The Barcelona-based platform landed itself €2.67 million in November 2021 to power up as the go-to live shopping brand in Spain and beyond. At the time that the funding was reported by the EU startups website, they were already live in seven European and Latin American countries.

Even now, the Cataluña-founded site is going strong and expected to continue to grow.

Interest in live shopping continues to grow in the UK and in Spain, with a couple of specialized platforms being perfectly positioned to capitalize on any surge that may come.

