Socialists Warn PP: Allow San Fulgencio Vote or Risk “Prison and Disqualification”





The Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) has issued a stern warning to the conservative People’s Party (PP), accusing them of “sabotaging” a crucial no-confidence vote slated for this Friday in San Fulgencio. The PSOE warns that any obstruction of the vote could lead to severe legal consequences for the council members involved, including potential jail time and disqualification from public office.

Vicent Mascarell, Secretary of Organization for the Valencian Socialists (PSPV-PSOE), today called on the PP to cease their alleged interference with the “motion of censure” set to be held at the San Fulgencio Town Hall. Mascarell emphasized that “if the will of the people is not respected, the Valencian Socialists will act accordingly before the courts.”

Mascarell recounted a previous incident in June where, he claims, a PP-controlled age committee controversially suspended a plenary session that was intended to appoint Socialist José Sempere as mayor of San Fulgencio. This suspension, he noted, went against the municipal secretary’s discretion and represented actions that “go against democracy and cannot happen again.”

The Socialist leader strongly reiterated his party’s stance, stating that “what happened at the last plenary session in San Fulgencio is unprecedented and cannot be repeated.” He urged the PP and all democratic actors to “respect the rights of the citizens of Vega Baja and the voters of the municipality.”

Mascarell stressed the imperative for the PP to allow the plenary session to proceed tomorrow and for the Socialists’ no-confidence vote to be held. He firmly asserted that “a political group cannot be allowed to use institutional power to block the democratic will of the majority of the plenary session,” decrying the situation as “a completely illegal boycott that cannot go unpunished.”

In a direct appeal, the Valencian Socialists have called upon Mazón, in his dual capacity as president of the Valencian Generalitat and president of the Popular Party, to “respect democracy.” The party reiterated their dire warning: “if the councillors prevent the vote this Friday, they could face prison sentences and disqualification. No one wants to face those consequences.”