Rehabilitation Works Begin on the Ice Factory Building with Demolition of the “Grupo de Empresas”





The project has a planned duration of 18 months and a total investment of €6,458,853 (VAT included)

Following the demolition phase, the area will be prepared with the installation of a new temporary fence, modular construction offices, and material storage zones. All of this will be carried out under the supervision of an archaeological team hired by the City Council, in accordance with guidelines set by the Cultural Heritage Department of the Generalitat Valenciana.

TORREVIEJA (July 23, 2025).

On the morning of Tuesday, July 22, the rehabilitation works on the Ice Factory building officially began with the demolition of the historic “Grupo de Empresas de las Salinas,” as well as improvements to the surrounding area near Eras de la Sal and the Museum of the Sea and Salt.

In the coming days, work will continue with the conditioning of the area, setup of a new temporary fence, installation of modular worksite cabins, and the delivery of construction materials. These initial steps will be assisted by a team of archaeologists appointed by the City Council, ensuring compliance with the regulations set by the Generalitat Valenciana’s Cultural Heritage division.

Torrevieja’s Mayor, Eduardo Dolón, stated that in the coming weeks, construction will also begin on the new annex building next to the Ice Factory. Importantly, this work will not affect traffic on the main road leading in and out of the city.

Two Main Functional Spaces

The new development will be divided into two clearly defined areas:

The Ice Factory building will house a completely modernized and upgraded Tourist Information Office , enhanced in both layout and technology. It will also serve as the reception point for the Museum of the Sea and Salt.

will house a completely modernized and upgraded , enhanced in both layout and technology. It will also serve as the reception point for the Museum of the Sea and Salt. The annex building will become the new home of the Tourism Department, including the Tourism Innovation and Management Center, representing a clear commitment to modernization, digital transformation, and research in the city’s tourism model.

Additionally, the annex may accommodate other municipal services currently scattered throughout the city. These include the management offices of the new museum, the Office for International Residents (OARI), the Office for Migrant Support (PANGEA), and other administrative units to improve citizen service.

Project Funding

The total budget for the project is nearly €6.5 million, with an 18-month timeline for completion. For the 2025 fiscal year, the Generalitat Valenciana has allocated €100,000 to initiate the restoration and expansion of the Ice Factory. Further investments from the Generalitat will reach €2 million in the 2026 and 2027 budgets.