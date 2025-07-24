Rafal Launches Tender for New Waste Collection Contract





The Rafal Town Council has officially launched the public tender process for a new contract covering the collection and transport of urban solid waste (RSU). Announced by Environment Councillor Víctor García, the initiative is part of a broader plan to significantly boost recycling rates, which currently stand at a low 10% in the municipality.

A key feature of the new system is the introduction of the brown bin, dedicated to the separate collection of organic waste, in compliance with European Union environmental regulations. These brown containers will be equipped with electronic access and registration systems, allowing only registered users to deposit waste. Residents who wish to use them will be issued identification cards, enabling the tracking of recycling habits and the application of future discounts on the municipal waste tax.

García explained that the new service represents a “substantial upgrade” not only in functionality but also in infrastructure. The entire waste container fleet will be replaced. The current 1,000-litre containers will be swapped out for 2,400-litre side-loading bins, doubling the capacity for general waste, packaging, and cardboard. These will be organized into complete recycling islands, enabling residents to dispose of all waste types in one location—streamlining recycling and making it more convenient.

The brown bins for organic matter will have a capacity of 1,800 litres and feature locking mechanisms to ensure controlled usage. This selective access will be tied to an incentive system, with users potentially receiving tax reductions for meeting recycling goals. “Once the system is fully operational, users who recycle correctly will benefit from waste tax discounts, in line with the EU’s ‘polluter pays’ principle,” García confirmed.

The existing collection service for bulky waste items will remain unchanged. Residents can still arrange for collection on Friday mornings, provided they notify the council and deposit items the previous Thursday evening. García highlighted the community’s positive response to this system, stating that citizen participation is crucial to the overall success of the new waste management plan.

Looking at Rafal’s recent environmental efforts, García acknowledged that the current street-level recycling capacity is insufficient, but pointed to gradual improvements in local recycling behaviour. “Given this upward trend, now is the time to enhance both the capacity and methodology of our collection system,” he said. “We’re confident that this new model will significantly improve our performance, but it will only succeed with the commitment of our residents—for the benefit of the environment and future generations.”

The contract being tendered will run for an initial period of three years, with an option to extend for an additional two years. The annual value of the contract is €283,902.71. Once implemented, the project will include the installation of around 205 new waste containers across 63 collection points throughout the town.

In essence, Rafal is taking a decisive step toward modern, sustainable waste management, aligning with EU directives while rewarding citizens who contribute to a cleaner, greener municipality.