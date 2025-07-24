Orihuela Tourism Launches Cultural, Nature, and Nighttime Tours for August





The Department of Tourism has announced a full schedule of guided day and night tours throughout August, covering Orihuela’s historic center, coastline, and surrounding districts. Tourism Councillor Gonzalo Montoya encourages everyone to take part in these experiences, noting that “August is the perfect month to take advantage of the holidays and discover everything Orihuela has to offer.”

Program Highlights

The program begins on Tuesday, August 5, with a guided tour of the Convent of Santo Domingo, described by Montoya as “one of the great treasures of our city.” Other standout tours include the “Cultural Walk” on Friday, August 16, featuring a route from the Arco de Santo Domingo to City Hall and ending with a visit to the Miguel Hernández House-Museum.

New for This Year: Nighttime Tours

This year’s program also includes night tours, offering a unique way to experience Orihuela’s heritage after dark. Highlights include:

Diocesan Museum of Sacred Art (August 9 and 23 at 10:00 PM): Explore the museum’s exceptional collection of paintings and sculptures dating from the 13th to the 18th century.

(August 9 and 23 at 10:00 PM): Explore the museum's exceptional collection of paintings and sculptures dating from the 13th to the 18th century. "Dinner in Bonanza Under the Stars" (Wednesday, August 21): A family-friendly evening combining a nature picnic with astronomy at the Raiguero de Bonanza Recreational Area.

Special Visits

On Thursday, August 15 , for the Feast of the Assumption , a special visit to the Monastery of San Juan de la Penitencia will allow attendees to view the image of the Dormition of the Virgin, exceptionally displayed on the main altar outside of the cloistered area.

Along the coast, one highlight is a morning tour of the Blue Trail of Cabo Roig, which stretches between Cala Capitán and La Caleta beaches. The trail showcases both geological richness and historical heritage, including the 16th-century Cabo Roig Tower, a declared Site of Cultural Interest.

Closing Events

The program wraps up with themed visits such as:

“The Palm Grove at Dusk and its Spa” (Tuesday, August 20)

(Tuesday, August 20) Tour of the Wall Museum (Friday, August 30)

Practical Information

All activities are free of charge but have limited capacity, so advance registration is required. Reservations can be made weekly through the official website www.orihuelaturistica.es or by sending a WhatsApp message to +34 673 836 385.