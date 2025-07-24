Guardia Civil arrests Gang Targeting Tourists in Guadalest





Four Arrested for Stealing from Tourists Using Distraction Tactic

GUADALEST, Spain – The Guardia Civil has successfully dismantled a sophisticated criminal group specializing in “crutch method” thefts, arresting four individuals in connection with a series of incidents targeting tourists in the picturesque town of Castell de Guadalest. The arrests, part of “Operation Huguet,” highlight the coordinated efforts of a highly organized ring operating in tourist areas.

The investigation, spearheaded by the Callosa d’en Sarrià Post, began in April following numerous reports from tourists who had their belongings stolen while exploring Guadalest’s old town. In each case, a consistent pattern emerged: thieves used the “crutch method,” a distraction technique where they’d drape an item of clothing, like a sweater or scarf, over part of their arm or body. As they approached unsuspecting victims, they would subtly snatch wallets, mobile phones, personal documents, or jewelry.

In response to the surge in these “thefts by distraction,” the Guardia Civil increased surveillance in the area. Citizen cooperation and inter-agency coordination proved crucial, allowing authorities to identify individuals whose presence coincided with the reported crimes.

During a recent surveillance operation, agents observed several suspicious individuals in Guadalest’s historic center and initiated discreet monitoring. Moments later, new victims reported thefts. Investigators then witnessed the suspects fleeing in a high-end vehicle that had arrived to pick them up.

A rapid roadblock was implemented on the access roads to Guadalest, successfully intercepting the vehicle on the CV-70 road near Polop. All four occupants were arrested. A search of the vehicle uncovered nearly €4,000 in various foreign currencies, along with jewelry whose origin is currently under investigation.

Authorities confirmed that the suspects operated as an organized group with distinct roles, including surveillance, victim selection, distraction, and escape. Consequently, they face charges of belonging to a criminal group and theft.

The detainees — a 43-year-old man and three women aged 31, 34, and 37, all Romanian nationals — have been handed over to the Court of Instruction No. 2 of Villajoyosa. The court has ordered their release but imposed strict conditions, including a ban from entering Castell de Guadalest, a prohibition on leaving Spanish territory, confiscation of their passports, and mandatory bi-weekly court appearances. The investigation remains ongoing, and further complaints are not ruled out.

Guardia Civil Advice to Prevent Thefts:

To avoid becoming a victim of “theft by distraction,” the Guardia Civil recommends the following: