Choirs from Europe, America, and Asia Open the 71st Habaneras Choral Competition in Torrevieja

TORREVIEJA, July 23, 2025 – The 71st edition of the International Habaneras and Polyphony Choral Contest officially began its competition phase on Wednesday night at the Teatro Municipal, where ensembles from three continents came together, singing in Spanish and sharing Torrevieja’s musical heritage with the world. The contest will continue for two more evenings.

The night opened with the presentation of the 2026 festival poster, showcasing Torrevieja’s iconic pink salt lagoon—a symbol deeply intertwined with the city’s cultural identity and the spirit of the Habaneras competition.

This year’s jury panel, led by Julia Foruria, includes Bernadette Kühne, Josep Vila, and Javier Corcuera, with David Colado serving as secretary.

The first choir to take the stage was Voskresinnia Chamber Choir from Ukraine, conducted by Volodymir Rudnytskyi. They had the honour of premiering this year’s required piece, “Torrevieja es así”, composed by the much-loved Mari Paz Andreu Latorre and Mario Bustillo Martínez. Each choir’s performance included two additional habaneras and two polyphonic works of their choice.

Following them, the Voci del Mare Chamber Choir from Cartagena, Colombia, directed by Fernando Alfonso Carrillo Gómez, took the stage. The evening concluded with Guangzhou Talent Choir from China, led by Viktoriya Vakulishyna. Presenter Ana Belén Roy acknowledged the group’s dedication in traveling such a long distance and overcoming last-minute logistical challenges to participate in the event.

Among the attendees was Nuria Martínez, Regional Minister for Justice and Public Administration, who highlighted the Valencian government’s strong support for the competition. She was accompanied by Torrevieja’s mayor, Eduardo Dolón, and also announced plans to visit the city’s courthouse to oversee progress on its expansion project.

SECOND NIGHT OF COMPETITION

On Thursday, three more choirs will compete: two from Colombia—Zebtysqua Voces Oscuras from Bogotá and Gioia da Camera from Pasto—and one from South Korea, Agados Singers from Seoul.

PARALLEL EVENTS

The festival’s parallel activities continued on Wednesday with performances by students and faculty from the Torrevieja Conservatory in the city’s pedestrian areas. On Thursday evening, there will be a double session: the Alma Salinera male voice group will perform in the city centre at 8:30 p.m., while Voci del Mare will sing at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary in La Mata.