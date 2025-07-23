The Truth About Investment in Orihuela Costa





After reviewing a recent interview and radio appearance by a local official, we feel compelled to respond and set the record straight.

We’ve seen this narrative before under the previous Partido Popular (PP) mayor: misleading claims meant to confuse residents. The latest comments attempt to present basic maintenance work—such as new rubbish bins, road crews, and waste collection trucks—as major investment in Orihuela Costa. Let’s be clear: this is not investment. This is routine maintenance—the same level of service Orihuela City has always received, if not better.

Let’s Compare Real Investment

When we talk about public investment, we must compare like-for-like. So, what has been invested in Orihuela City in the last two years?

Rubalcava Palace rehabilitation : ~€8 million

: ~€8 million New buildings : Law courts, CAM building, and more

: Law courts, CAM building, and more Segura River clean-up plan : Over €3 million

: Over €3 million Other urban improvements: Totalling more than €15 million

And that’s just the beginning.

Looking ahead, plans for Orihuela City include:

A new Sports City : Estimated between €40–60 million

: Estimated between A new industrial park : Over €10 million

: Over A full urban rehabilitation plan: Valued at €41 million

Altogether, over €100 million is planned to be invested in Orihuela City over the next five years.

And What About Orihuela Costa?

What has Orihuela Costa received? Nothing. Zero. €0.

According to public information and media reports—given that transparency from the Town Hall is non-existent—there have been no meaningful investments in our area.

There are vague mentions of a Cultural Centre and Emergency Centre extension, but even those projects, if they materialize, will total less than €3 million.

So let’s summarize:

Orihuela City : Over €100 million planned in investments

: Over €100 million planned in investments Orihuela Costa: Maybe €3 million

The Numbers Don’t Lie

In 2023, the Town Hall reportedly had over €50 million in the bank. Today, it’s said to be under €20 million. Where did the money go? Orihuela City.

And again, Orihuela Costa got nothing.

The Future Is in Our Hands

There are more than 20,000 eligible voters in Orihuela Costa, and that number grows by around 1,000 every year. If just 15,000 vote for PIOC, we can end this injustice in two years.

Let’s stop the neglect. Let’s demand equality. Let’s make history—

Vote. Speak up. Be the change Orihuela Costa needs.