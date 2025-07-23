Brian Charrington, the “Wikipedia Narco,” Dies in La Vila Joiosa







Brian Charrington, a 68-year-old British national infamously known as the “Wikipedia Narco” due to his detailed criminal record featured on the site, passed away early Tuesday morning at the Marina Baixa Hospital in La Vila Joiosa, Spain. He had been hospitalized due to worsening health and was awaiting a decision from a Spanish court on whether his 8-year prison sentence for drug trafficking would be suspended on health grounds.

Charrington was convicted for a 2013 case involving 192 kilograms of cocaine found in a home in El Albir, Alicante. Though the Supreme Court upheld the conviction earlier this year, it reduced the sentence by over two years due to trial delays. He had not entered prison pending his appeal for sentence suspension due to pulmonary fibrosis.

Born in Middlesbrough, UK, Charrington was considered one of Europe’s most notorious international drug traffickers. He allegedly led a criminal network smuggling cocaine into Europe via sailboats from South America and the Caribbean. Over the years, he had multiple run-ins with Spanish and British law enforcement and was arrested in Spain at least three times since the 1990s. Despite these arrests, this was his only conviction in Spain.

Charrington’s final years were spent in a luxury villa in Altea. His most recent arrest in 2024 involved charges of money laundering, drug trafficking, and criminal organization. During that raid, he briefly barricaded himself inside his home with a shotgun, mistakenly believing he was about to be robbed.

Luxury in Altea

Following his death, the court must now officially declare his criminal responsibility extinguished. Meanwhile, two other individuals convicted alongside him in the 2013 case have gone into hiding, and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

One of Charrington’s sons, Ray, publicly paid tribute to him, calling him a “living legend” and remembering him as a charismatic and tenacious man.