Torrevieja Residents Demand Action Over Dangerous Bathing Conditions in San Roque.





Locals and tourists call on Torrevieja City Council to restore walkways that once made beach access safe and easy.

As summer reaches full swing, frustration is growing among residents and holidaymakers in Torrevieja’s San Roque neighbourhood, where a popular bathing spot remains virtually deserted due to unsafe conditions. The issue? Lack of access walkways that once allowed beachgoers to safely enter the water in this rocky, uneven stretch of coastline near Náufragos Beach.

For years, the Torrevieja City Council had installed wooden platforms each summer to help residents and tourists navigate the slippery rocks and low cliffs that line the water’s edge. These platforms, which dated back to the administration of former mayor Pedro Ángel Hernández Mateo, were widely appreciated for making swimming safer—particularly for elderly people, children, and families.

This summer, however, the platforms are nowhere to be seen.

Longstanding Request Ignored

Residents—many of them from Vega Baja, Murcia, and Madrid—say the lack of infrastructure is a serious safety risk and feel the municipality has forgotten them. Slips and falls are common when attempting to enter the sea without support, as the eroded rock surfaces offer no grip.

In previous years, some efforts were made to improve access. In 2015, the company Recreativos Acuáticos Horadada installed two metal walkways with railings, but these were spaced far apart and seen as less effective than the longer wooden platforms. Those original platforms not only provided safer access but also doubled as spots where beachgoers could sit, sunbathe, or play in the water.

Back in 2016, public discontent led to protests, with users hanging signs criticizing the local government, attending council meetings, and even blocking Desiderio Rodríguez Avenue—a major road into the town center—to demand the return of the walkways.

Though three new adapted walkways were installed in 2018 after outdated concrete supports were removed, this year the infrastructure remains missing.

Bureaucratic Delays Behind the Absence

The delay appears to be linked to the slow awarding of a contract for managing beach services, including sunbeds, umbrellas, and water-based recreational activities. The installation of walkways was part of this broader service package, which also includes beach bars and safety markers—many of which were also missing at the start of the summer season.

The contract was finally awarded to Actividades Torrevieja SL and Baliser Equipamientos de Playas SL, with the city set to earn €1.2 million over the next four years. Although the original base bid was just €33,598 annually, the companies offered €302,000 per year, covering popular beaches such as La Mata, Los Locos, El Cura, and Los Náufragos.

Residents Say Safety Must Come First

Despite the revenue the city will earn, residents are clear: beach safety should not be delayed by red tape. Many are demanding that the City Council immediately restore the traditional wooden walkways in San Roque to prevent injuries and make the beach usable again.

“The summer is half gone, and people can’t use one of the most iconic spots on our coast,” said one local. “This isn’t just about convenience—it’s about safety, and we’ve been asking for years.”

Unless the council acts soon, it risks not only alienating its residents but also missing the opportunity to safely welcome tourists at one of its most unique natural coastal areas.