Torrevieja Keeps the Flame of the Habaneras Festival Alive





The celebrated “Night of Torrevieja” brought six local choral groups to the stage of the Municipal Theater, showcasing the essence and deep-rooted tradition of the habanera and its emblematic competition.

The festival’s organizing committee awarded its prestigious Golden Shield to José María Alcañiz Baeza , honoring his decades-long dedication to choral singing.

Torrevieja, July 21, 2025 – The second evening of the 71st International Habaneras and Polyphony Choral Competition featured a special showcase of six local ensembles that embody the spirit and legacy of the habanera—a cornerstone of Torrevieja’s cultural identity. Taking the stage at the Municipal Theater were the choral and orchestral group Maestro Ricardo Lafuente, José Hódar Choral Society, Mario Bustillo Choir, Manuel Barberá Choral Group, Maestro Casanovas Choir, and the Francisco Vallejos Choir.

In a highlight of the evening, the festival committee announced the 2025 recipient of its Golden Shield: José María Alcañiz Baeza, a lifelong member of La Schubertiana—now Masa Coral José Hódar—who has been actively involved in the group for decades. The award was presented by Mayor Eduardo Dolón, moving the honoree to express his deep surprise and gratitude for the recognition.

On the musical front, the night was steeped in local flavor, with a program focused on habaneras that resonate with the unique vocal and cultural heritage of Torrevieja.

Presenter Ana Belén Roy, who is hosting this year’s competition, expressed her joy in being part of the event, saying she feels like “just another Torrevieja local” and considers the experience “a true gift.”

Looking ahead, Tuesday’s program features another special showcase performance by Coro Sinfonía, recent winner of the award for Best Interpretation of a Work by a Living European Composer at the Cork International Choral Festival in Ireland. This performance highlights the accomplishments of Torrevieja’s Municipal Choral School, which has garnered multiple accolades both nationally and internationally.

Joining them will be Voces Graves de Madrid, one of Spain’s premier male choirs, celebrating its 30th anniversary. Long affiliated with the Habaneras Festival, the choir has won numerous top honors at past editions.

Parallel Activities

Beyond the main performances, the festival’s parallel events began Monday afternoon with a children’s workshop held at the intersection of pedestrian streets Concepción and Fotógrafos Darblade. Titled “Kids Play with Habaneras”, the workshop was led by Amparo Cos and Aurelio Martínez, aiming to spark curiosity and appreciation for the habanera tradition among younger generations.