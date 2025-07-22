Ryanair Staff Paid Commission for Catching Oversized Bags





Ryanair has revealed that its cabin crew receive a commission of around €1.50 every time they charge a passenger for bringing an oversized bag on board. The airline says this incentive helps enforce its strict baggage policy and ensures quicker, more efficient boarding.

CEO Michael O’Leary defended the commission system, stating that it plays a key role in deterring passengers from violating baggage rules. He even hinted at a possible increase in the commission to further discourage rule-breaking.

“One of the biggest frustrations for passengers is seeing others trying to sneak on oversized bags,” O’Leary said. “If it doesn’t fit in the sizer, it’s not getting on.”

According to O’Leary, more than 99.9% of passengers comply with the baggage rules, and only a “tiny minority” are penalized. Ryanair’s current policy allows each traveler to bring one small personal item on board, with the option to pay for a 10kg carry-on or checked luggage. If a bag doesn’t fit in the designated size box at the gate, passengers can face additional fees ranging from €36 to €60, depending on the flight.

A Ryanair spokesperson emphasized that oversized bags create delays and are unfair to the majority of passengers who follow the rules. “Our message to the 0.1% who don’t comply is simple: follow the rules or expect to pay. For the 99.9% who do, thank you and continue flying with peace of mind,” they added.

The airline recently adjusted its policy to allow slightly larger personal bags. Passengers can now bring a bag measuring up to 40 x 30 x 20 cm—five centimetres wider than before—under the basic fare. The dimensions for paid cabin bags stored in overhead lockers remain the same.

This renewed focus on baggage enforcement comes as Ryanair and other European airlines face increasing regulatory scrutiny over passenger rights and pricing practices. Ryanair has denied making any changes in response to regulatory pressure.

Despite ongoing investigations, Ryanair is experiencing a surge in performance. The airline posted net profits of €820 million for the April–June period—more than double the same quarter last year. Revenue rose to €4.34 billion, fueled by increased ticket prices and a jump in passenger numbers to 55.5 million. The average fare climbed 21% to €51.

Still, O’Leary warned that passenger growth could slow due to aircraft delivery delays. The airline expects only modest growth—around 3%—for the rest of the financial year, with fares likely to level out.

He also noted that broader geopolitical and economic uncertainties, including conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, air traffic control issues, and inflation, could still impact Ryanair’s performance. Nonetheless, he remains confident that the airline will recover much of the fare drop it experienced last year and close the 2025–2026 financial year in a strong position.