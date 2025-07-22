New Summer Campaign as “APYMECO Rides the Summer Wave”





A strategic initiative to boost local shopping during the summer season, offering over €6,000 in gifts, discounts, promotions, and unique experiences to reward customer loyalty.

TORREVIEJA – July 22, 2025.

The Councillor for Tourism, Commerce, and Hospitality in Torrevieja, Rosario Martínez, alongside Jorge Almarcha, President of the Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (APYMECO), and Vice President Pedro García, has officially launched the new summer campaign: “APYMECO Rides the Summer Wave.”

Running until September 7, the campaign encourages local shopping by offering customers the chance to win prizes through the “Commerce Wheel.” Shoppers who spend over €20 at participating APYMECO businesses can access the digital prize wheel via a link on their mobile phones, turning every receipt into a chance to win.

The wheel features instant prizes, exclusive discounts, and unforgettable experiences, made possible through the collaboration of the Department of Commerce, Torrevieja City Council, Aquópolis Torrevieja, Torrevieja Water Sports, FACPYME (Alicante Federation of Small and Medium Businesses), and a wide network of local businesses.

This campaign reinforces APYMECO’s commitment to driving economic growth in Torrevieja, promoting innovation in marketing strategies, and encouraging responsible, local consumption.

Instructions and access to the prize link are available at the 30 participating APYMECO establishments.

Prizes include:

Tickets to Aquópolis Torrevieja

Jet ski rides

Parasailing experiences

Discounts on water sports activities

40% off Aquópolis entry

Aquópolis entry Summer goodies like hats, fans, coolers, sunglasses

Kids’ coloring backpacks, raffia shopping bags

€300 in gift vouchers (€25 each) to spend at participating local stores

A full list of participating businesses and prizes can be found and updated at: www.apymeco.info