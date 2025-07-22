Irish owned course chosen as venue for 2031 Ryder Cup in Spain





Spain has officially been selected to host the 2031 Ryder Cup, marking the return of one of golf’s most prestigious tournaments to the country for the first time in over 30 years.

The event will take place at the Camiral Golf & Wellness Resort in Caldes de Malavella, Girona—about an hour from Barcelona. This will be only the second time Spain has hosted the Ryder Cup, the first being the historic 1997 tournament at Valderrama in Andalucía.

Securing the event has been a long process, delayed by political uncertainty and changes in the Catalan government. However, an agreement has now been reached, and the official announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday, July 22, following the conclusion of the British Open in Northern Ireland.

Spain will join a select group of nations to host the Ryder Cup more than once. Until now, only the United States and the United Kingdom had done so. Ireland will become the third in 2027 when it hosts the event at Adare Manor, following its 2006 edition at The K Club.

The Camiral resort, formerly known as PGA Catalunya, is owned by Irish businessman Denis O’Brien. Recent drought concerns in Catalonia had delayed the announcement, but the resort’s use of recycled water for irrigation helped secure the bid and address sustainability issues.

Not all reactions have been positive. Environmental groups and the CUP political party have raised concerns about the ecological impact and public funding involved. The total project cost is estimated at €140 million, with €40 million expected to come from the Catalan government.

One final detail still under consideration is the name of the tournament. Organisers are weighing four options: Barcelona, Costa Brava, Catalonia, or Spain, with the decision to be revealed at the official announcement.

This moment marks a significant milestone for Spanish golf. The 1997 Ryder Cup—led by Seve Ballesteros and featuring José María Olazábal and Nacho Garrido—was a landmark event. Since then, Spain’s presence in the competition has grown, with stars like Sergio García, the all-time points leader, and Jon Rahm, a key figure in Europe’s 2023 victory in Rome.

While the next Ryder Cup will take place in September at Bethpage, New York, anticipation is already building for 2031, when golf’s eyes will turn once again to Catalonia.

Future Ryder Cup venues

2025 – Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, N.Y.

2027 – Adare Manor, County Limerick, Ireland

2029 – Hazeltine National, Chaska, Minn.

2031 – Camiral Golf and Wellness Resort, Caldes de Malavella, Spain

2033 – Olympic Club, San Francisco