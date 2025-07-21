71st Habaneras Contest Kicks Off — A Pillar of Torrevieja’s Cultural Identity





TORREVIEJA, July 20, 2025 — The 71st edition of the Torrevieja International Habaneras and Polyphony Choral Competition, recognized as an Event of International Tourist Interest and awarded the Cultural Merit Medal by the Valencian Government, opened with a spectacular gala at the Municipal Theater.

Celebrated Spanish singer Sole Giménez, currently marking 40 years in the music industry, headlined the evening with a moving rendition of La llamada, composed by Armando Bernabéu Lorenzo.

She was joined on stage by the award-winning Sinfonía Choir of the Municipal Choral School, which recently won Best Interpretation of a Work by a Living European Composer at the Cork Choral Festival in Ireland.

Formerly a member of the acclaimed group Presuntos Implicados for 23 years, Giménez rounded out her performance with a diverse setlist from her solo tour ¡Celebremos!.

Speaking to the press, Giménez called it a privilege and an honor to open such a prestigious and historic musical event.

Before the performance, Mayor Eduardo Dolón officially opened this year’s competition, calling it the premier choral contest in the habanera genre. As president of the organizing board, Dolón emphasized the event’s continued growth, building toward its 75th anniversary in four years.

He also announced the start of major renovations at the Eras de la Sal venue, with demolition of outdated structures and restoration of the iconic Ice Factory. Plans for a new auditorium are also underway.

Alicante Provincial Council President Toni Pérez also addressed the audience, calling Torrevieja’s habaneras a “flagship of the province’s musical culture,” and pledged continued support from the council. José Antonio Quesada, Vice President of the organizing board, noted that while this year’s edition is underway, preparations for the next are already progressing, with guidelines for the 2026 contest now published.

The evening began with the Unión Musical Torrevejense band, joined by soloists Alberto Ballesta and Conchita Pérez Boj, performing stirring renditions of the anthems of Torrevieja, Valencia, and Spain. A short video was also shown, celebrating Torrevieja as the birthplace of the habanera.

TVE journalist Ana Belén Roy made her debut as presenter of the event, expressing her excitement: “Hosting this competition is both a professional challenge and a life gift. I plan to enjoy every moment as if I were a local, and it’s something I’ll proudly remember forever.”

The festivities continue Monday with another showcase gala highlighting Torrevieja’s local talent. Performing will be the “Maestro Ricardo Lafuente” Choir and Orchestra, the “José Hódar” Choral Group, the Torrevieja Orfeón, the “Manuel Barberá” Choral Ensemble, the “Maestro Casanovas” Choir, and the “Francisco Vallejos” Choir. The event begins at 10:30 p.m. at the Municipal Theater.

Earlier in the evening, at 8:00 p.m., a children’s workshop titled “Kids Play with Habaneras” will be held at the intersection of Concepción and Fotógrafos Darblade streets, led by Amparo Cos and Aurelio Martínez. This activity is part of the parallel cultural program accompanying the competition.