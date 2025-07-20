The Leader Newspaper 21 July 2025 – Edition 1085





A fire broke out on Saturday at the abandoned municipal mud spa located in the Natural Park of the Torrevieja lagoon, near the residential area of Torreta III.

Firefighters, supported by the Local Police and Civil Guard, responded to the scene shortly before 7:00 p.m. eventually extinguishing the fire by about 11pm

Torrevieja has once again become the epicenter of choral music as it hosts the 71st International Habaneras and Polyphony Choral Competition, opening yesterday, July 20 until Saturday 26th while in Torre Pacheco last week’s events illustrate how social media, misinformation, and extremist rhetoric can turn an isolated criminal act into a broader social crisis with the ‘Association for Action Against Hate’ now filing a formal complaint with the State Attorney General, requesting investigation into 19 social media accounts that are alleged to have been promoting hate speech and online violence.