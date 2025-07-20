Fire threatens Las Torretas homes by Torrevieja’s derelict Mud Spa





A fire broke out on Saturday at the abandoned municipal mud spa located in the Natural Park of the Torrevieja lagoon, near the residential area of Torreta III. Firefighters, supported by the Local Police and Civil Guard, responded to the scene shortly before 7:00 p.m.

The blaze, which was declared fully extinguished by the Provincial Fire Consortium around 10:00 p.m., spread through salt marsh vegetation, reeds, and nearby forested areas within the protected zone. It came dangerously close to the residential neighbourhood of Las Torretas. Westerly winds fuelled the fire’s rapid spread but also helped push it away from inhabited areas.

¡Incendio en el entorno de la laguna de Torrevieja! Esta tarde se ha declarado un incendio en la zona de la laguna de #Torrevieja. Los bomberos ya trabajan en su extinción, pero el viento lo va a complicar. Los vídeos nos los envían Miguel y Gastón. pic.twitter.com/F1rFLSNd5V — Proyecto Mastral (@ProyectoMastral) July 19, 2025

A thick column of smoke was visible from several kilometres away, including from neighbouring towns like San Miguel de Salinas and Los Montesinos.

According to the Fire Consortium, the fire originated “in the vicinity” of the spa facility, also known locally as “La Caracola.” However, sources that the initial flames appeared at one end of the spa building itself—a structure promoted by the local government and designed by renowned Japanese architect Toyo Ito. The project, which has been abandoned and incomplete for over fifteen years, was never finished.

Fire Crews from Torrevieja and Orihuela Respond

Several fire vehicles and nine firefighters from the Torrevieja and Orihuela stations were deployed to contain the blaze.

Ongoing Neglect and Vandalism

The spa facility, which cost the municipality over one million euros to build without obtaining the necessary permits from coastal authorities, has suffered several major fires in recent years.

What remains of the structure is now completely vandalized. Its dilapidated condition has turned it into an unofficial gathering place for young people and urban explorers, making it a well-known example of the architectural ruins from the early 2000s construction boom.

Images courtesy: ProyectoMastral and Torrevieja Ayto