Cullen Too Hot to Handle as he burns up El Plantio Leaderboard!





This week, the Inbetweeners Golf Society gathered for their home game at the ever-challenging El Plantio Golf Course. With the greens and fairways in excellent condition, the stage was set for some impressive scores as players returned to the clubhouse.

The scorching 35°C temperatures made the round even more demanding, but the reward of a well-earned cold pint or two at the end was appreciated by all.

Day’s Top Performers:

1st Place – Frank Cullen (41 points)

2nd Place – Gordon McLagan (37 points)

3rd Place – Vic Smith (32 points)

Nearest the Pin Winners:

Hole 7 – Eugenio Jimenez

Hole 9 – Gordon McLagan

Hole 14 – Paul Saxton

Hole 18 – Ken Owen

