Two Teens Implicated in Chloe’s Murder: Investigation Reveals Coordinated Attack

Civil Guard Recovers Deleted Messages Linking Both to the Crime Scene

The murder of 15-year-old Chloe last year in Orihuela Costa continues to unfold as a case involving two teenage suspects, her ex-boyfriend and another minor, are both accused of participating in the brutal killing.

This Thursday, Chloe’s ex-boyfriend confessed to his involvement during a three-hour appearance before the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office. Meanwhile, the second suspect is scheduled to testify on Friday.

Although the ex-boyfriend initially attempted to minimize his role, investigators have gathered overwhelming evidence linking both suspects to the crime. Among the key pieces of evidence are recovered messages exchanged between the two teens the night of the murder, in which they spoke openly about what had happened.

A Joint Attack: Evidence Points to Shared Responsibility

Chloe was murdered on November 24, 2024, the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. According to the investigation, one of the suspects held her while the other cut her throat in a narrow alley between Calle Mercury and Venus. Despite her injuries, Chloe managed to flee to her brother’s house nearby, where she collapsed and was taken to Torrevieja Hospital. She died shortly after arrival.

At first, only Chloe’s ex-boyfriend was arrested. However, some time later, the investigation revealed the presence of a second teenager at the crime scene. This second suspect, also 17, was arrested in March. His involvement became clear after the ex-boyfriend, under pressure from mounting evidence, implicated him directly.

The La Florida memorial held for Chloe was attended by 500 people

Digital Footprints Reveal the Truth

Investigators recovered deleted messages from both suspects’ phones, which placed them at the crime scene and revealed their attempts to cover up the crime. The teens used a messaging feature that deletes texts after reading, but the Civil Guard successfully retrieved the conversations. The messages show them discussing Chloe’s condition after the attack and expressing concern that she might have survived.

Geolocation data further confirms that both were in the alley at the time of the crime.

Conflicting Stories Between the Two Suspects

While Chloe’s ex-boyfriend admitted involvement during his testimony, he continued to shift much of the blame onto the second suspect, claiming he had been coerced and that the motive was tied to an alleged drug debt, a theory the victim’s family has firmly rejected.

The second teenager, so far, has only answered questions from his defence attorney. He has admitted being present but denies participating in the murder. His formal appearance before the prosecutor on Friday could mark a turning point in the case, as authorities seek to clarify his exact role.

A Crime of Gender Violence, Not Drugs

Chloe’s family and legal team have rejected any claim that her death was linked to drugs. They firmly maintain that the murder was a case of gender-based violence, committed by a former partner who could not accept the end of the relationship.

Juan Carlos Fuentes, the lawyer representing Chloe’s family, said: “This is not about drugs or gangs. This was an act of revenge by a young man who couldn’t handle rejection.”

Both suspects have attempted to deflect responsibility and blame one another, but authorities continue to collect compelling evidence implicating both teens in planning and carrying out the attack.

More Abuse Allegations Could Surface

Messages found on the ex-boyfriend’s phone also point to possible previous episodes of abuse. Investigators may widen the scope of the case to include earlier instances of mistreatment, pending further testimonies from people close to Chloe.

