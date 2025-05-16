Las Ramblas Fire Fuels Orihuela Costa Residents’ Demand for Boulevard Cleanup





Last weekend’s fire at Las Ramblas Golf has reignited long-standing concerns among Orihuela Costa residents, who argue that the incident is yet another example of municipal neglect in the area. The blaze, which damaged several homes and led to the evacuation of around 50 people, could have been prevented, they say, if the adjacent ravine had been properly cleared of undergrowth — a request they have made repeatedly to the local council.

The fire, which broke out on Sunday, scorched roughly three hectares of land and caused significant damage to the façades and terraces of five properties. It follows a string of similar fires in recent years, including a 2023 blaze that consumed 12 hectares between Campoamor and Las Ramblas golf courses, and another near the Rio Nacimiento ravine just last year.

Residents had previously flagged the issue of fire risk to Councillor Manuel Mestre during a District Council meeting. Mestre had asked for a formal complaint in writing — a process that has now been fast-tracked following the most recent fire. The petition is being submitted to the Department of Coastal Affairs, with copies also being sent to the mayor’s office, and the departments of Infrastructure and the Environment.

While the land technically falls under the jurisdiction of the Segura River Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), maintenance of these ravines within urban zones is the responsibility of the local council.

Although authorities have not ruled out natural causes — such as a discarded cigarette — some residents and environmental activists have voiced darker suspicions. There is growing concern that the fire may have been intentionally started to facilitate future development. In parts of Spain, it is not uncommon for fires to precede the reclassification of protected land, allowing it to be rezoned for construction.

“This area was, for all practical purposes, forest land,” said one local conservationist. “But after a fire, it becomes easier for officials to argue that the land is no longer of environmental value. What burns today might be built on tomorrow.” The affected zone, while classified as non-urban, has long attracted the attention of developers due to its prime location.

In addition to environmental and planning concerns, the incident has renewed calls for improved emergency services on the Orihuela Costa. The area currently relies on fire brigades from Torrevieja, Almoradí, and Orihuela city — all of which are located some distance away. Residents argue that this arrangement results in unacceptable response times during emergencies.

Rodney Mayes, President of the El Farallón urbanisation —the community hit hardest by the fire — said his property sustained damage exceeding €25,000. Speaking to The Leader, he described delays that could have proved catastrophic: “It took 45 minutes from the initial emergency call for the fire brigade to arrive, and another 15 before they could start tackling the blaze.”

Mr Mayes expressed disbelief that the nearby La Zenia Emergency Centre — a purpose-built facility designed to house fire and rescue services — remains underutilised. “That centre was specifically built to provide faster, more coordinated responses. Yet during one of the area’s most serious fires in recent memory, it was essentially irrelevant.”

He also criticised the breakdown in communication during the emergency. “More than 40 people were evacuated, yet it’s only now, three days later, that I’m hearing — through unofficial channels — that the mayor and councillors were even at the scene, and that a temporary shelter was opened at the CDM. No one told me. As far as I know, no one told any residents of El Farallón. It’s unacceptable.”

Residents warn that this communication failure could have had dangerous consequences. Vulnerable individuals — including elderly residents and those with medical needs — were left unaware of available assistance. Families were forced to rely on word-of-mouth, creating confusion and unnecessary distress. In a more severe event, the outcome could have been far worse.

A local pedáneo later claimed that the mayor and council officials stayed onsite until well after the fire was extinguished and that updates were shared with “many of those affected.” But the inconsistency in messaging has left residents demanding answers.

Upon learning of the officials’ presence, Mr Mayes called for an urgent meeting with the mayor. He stressed the need for transparent communication protocols and better use of existing emergency infrastructure to ensure such failures are never repeated.