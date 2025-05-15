Sandwiches, Slope Ratings & a Flask Full of Grit at Aguilón”





“Sandwiches and Flask of Tea” packed for the San Miguel GS Away Day at Aguilón down near Almería this week. About an hour and 40 minute drive for most of the group but easy on the AP7.

What a pretty course it was too. Describing itself as “desert-style” is not what we are accustomed to with the likes of Saurines and Altaona. On the contrary it was lovely and green with lots of pretty coloured oleander and bougainvillea dotted around the course. There might have been a ravine or seven on some of the holes making it interesting and challenging – especially for the Red Teers with the ludicrously cruel slope rating! Overall it was a popular course with some fantastic feedback. The fairways were lush and green, and the greens were in very good condition. It’s a shame it’s as far as it is but well worth a visit and very good value.

We had a small field of 24 today due to cancellations – some had read the weather forecast, but we had lovely weather up until the last few holes when there were black clouds, thunder, lightning and the inevitable rain. We were lucky to finish without the klaxon sounding.

A big thank you to Victor and his team (Rafa in the Pro Shop and the ladies in the restaurant) – we were welcomed very warmly, and we look forward to going back very soon.

Some nice healthy scoring this week and a smaller prize field due to the numbers:

Gold: Greame Millington (35 points)

Silver: Guy Wade Palmer (35 points

Four “Twos” this week from John Batterby, Ian Flower, Jan Skog and Mike Kaylor – well done! Nearest the Pins were Roger Webb, Drew Niblock, Mike Kaylor, Ian Flower and Dave Friedman – no mean feat on those small greens. Ian Merga was the gracious recipient of the McBride Bottle this week and Roger Webb won the football card with QPR.

North to Font del Llop next week – hopefully the weather will be nice for us.

Pictured Guy Wade Palmer (Silver), Tony Smale (professional PBomber at this stage) and Greame Millington (Gold).