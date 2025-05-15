PSOE Vega Baja Candidates Seek Last-Minute Deal to Avoid Primaries





The three candidates vying for leadership of the PSOE in the Vega Baja region are in last-ditch talks to reach a unity agreement before the regional congress, scheduled for this weekend. Without a deal, the party will move forward with a first round of primaries. All three candidates publicly express a desire for unity, but while negotiations continue, each is actively campaigning across local party branches.

The contenders are:

Joaquín Hernández , current regional secretary and mayor of Dolores, who secured the most endorsements on May 4.

, current regional secretary and mayor of Dolores, who secured the most endorsements on May 4. Carolina Gracia , former mayor of Orihuela and current spokesperson for the local Socialist group.

, former mayor of Orihuela and current spokesperson for the local Socialist group. Fran Maciá, former mayor and now opposition leader in Callosa de Segura.

Though an agreement seems slightly more likely than in recent days, sources say it’s still a 50-50 situation. Talks continue, but divisions remain. Some party members are cautiously optimistic, citing improved dialogue among the candidates.

Hernández has repeatedly stated his goal is to achieve an “inclusive agreement” and argues that his broad support from the endorsements legitimizes his continued leadership. However, critics—particularly from Maciá’s camp—warn that endorsements don’t always translate into votes, as they are public and sometimes symbolic. Maciá’s team emphasizes the need for a unified candidacy to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The PSOE’s provincial leadership has pushed for unity deals in recent similar congresses across Alicante, including l’Alacantí and La Muntanya. However, Vega Baja has long been a hotspot for internal conflict. It was the only region in the province to hold primaries during the 2022 process and may be the only one again this year if no agreement is reached.

Old rivalries continue to shape the race. Gracia is seen by some as aligned with former regional leader Ximo Puig, who supported Hernández’s rival in the 2022 contest. Maciá, formerly Hernández’s organizational secretary, broke away to form his own candidacy, citing a lack of true integration.

With just days left before voting, the push for consensus remains uncertain. While candidates publicly prioritize unity, a binding agreement has yet to materialize.