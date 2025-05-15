Pinatar Arena Breaks Winter Records as it Gears Up for Another Summer of Football





San Pedro del Pinatar – Pinatar Arena has once again confirmed its status as a top football destination, breaking its own winter attendance records and already preparing for a packed summer of pre-season action. From January to April 2025, a total of 81 teams from 28 different countries trained and played at the facility, marking a 25% increase from the same period in 2024.

This surge brought more than 9,000 visitors to the Costa Cálida, resulting in the booking of over 17,000 hotel nights in the Mar Menor area. Since opening in 2013, the sports complex has consistently grown in popularity among clubs and national teams alike, becoming a key player in Murcia’s sports tourism sector.

The most significant growth this winter came from national teams, with 61 squads—both men’s and women’s—visiting the venue, compared to just 31 in the first four months of 2024. Many of these were returning delegations, taking part in official tournaments and friendlies hosted by Pinatar Arena, such as the Pinatar Cup, MIMA Cup, UEFA Women’s U17 Euro Round 2, and the WU23 Friendly Finals, which featured 12 under-23 women’s national teams.

In just a few months, Pinatar Arena staged 101 friendly matches, 35 of which were televised, further boosting the international visibility of Murcia as a premier football destination. The venue’s appeal lies in its top-tier training facilities and the chance for teams to escape the harsh winter conditions of their home countries.

Looking ahead, Pinatar Arena is already in full swing preparing its 10 natural grass pitches for the upcoming summer preseason. In the coming weeks, the first visiting clubs will be announced, once again turning the Mar Menor into a must-visit location for football fans and professionals alike during the months of July and August.

