Orihuela’s Networks Theatre Revives Moving WWII Play Kindertransport





Networks Theatre in Orihuela has a reputation for presenting a varied and entertaining range of plays and musicals. Following on from their recent success with Titanic: Ship of Dreams, they now return with a long-awaited revival of Kindertransport: The Children’s Train.

This powerful and moving drama returns for a limited run. Written and directed by Artistic Director Nick Moore, the play tells a patchwork of stories of Jewish children who fled Nazi Germany just before the outbreak of World War II. Placed on transports by their parents, they were evacuated from countries affected by Nazism, mainly Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia. As we now know, this saved their lives.

Told entirely in English, this is theatre that you rarely see on the Costa Blanca. In this 60 minute drama, you meet the children about to embark on journeys into the unknown, many of them who would never see their parents again.

The show’s themes of displacement, identity, and survival feel especially relevant in today’s world.

Presented in Networks Theatre own studio theatre, this very special play with music, will be presented on Thursday 29th, Friday 30th, and Saturday 31st May.

Tickets are only 5€ and can be booked online via our website

www.networkstheatre.com