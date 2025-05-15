Orihuela Accelerates Upgrades of Roads and New Bike Lanes





The Provincial Council is moving forward with a series of infrastructure projects across the municipality of Orihuela aimed at improving several roads and building new bike lanes.

Orihuela Mayor Pepe Vegara and Infrastructure Councillor Víctor Valverde recently held a working meeting with Arturo Poquet, the Provincial Deputy for Roads, to review the ongoing projects funded by the Provincial Council in Orihuela.

The meeting focused on key initiatives involving both road upgrades and the development of new cycling infrastructure. One of the standout projects is the bypass of the CV-954 road through Torremendo, which has a budget of €3,590,000 and is currently in the public consultation phase.

They also discussed improvements to the CV-871 road, specifically between kilometer points 3.630 and 6.100, including the construction of a roundabout at the intersection with Virgen del Camino road leading to La Murada. This project has a budget of €1,003,776.43 and is also under public review.

Regarding bike lanes, officials reviewed plans to widen and upgrade the cycling route along the CV-923 between Bigastro and Hurchillo, with an allocated budget of €1,136,818.70. Additionally, the stretch between Hurchillo and Arneva will see pavement reinforcement and improved road safety measures, backed by €752,612.09.

Other notable projects include enhancements to the pedestrian and cycling path along the CV-868, from Orihuela to Montepinar, and the construction of a new bike lane along the CV-921, connecting Orihuela and Arneva. Each of these projects involves an investment of over 1.5 million euros.

Mayor Pepe Vegara thanked the provincial deputy for his commitment and emphasized that “these initiatives will significantly improve safety and mobility within our municipality. The investment represents a much-needed boost to better connect our outlying districts.”