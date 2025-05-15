Nun-Stop Fun as Studio32 bring you Sister Act





Studio32 is thrilled to bring Sister Act The Musical to the Costa Blanca, with five exclusive performances at the Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio. After nearly a year of preparation, the team has worked tirelessly on securing the rights, rehearsing, building sets, designing costumes, and investing hundreds of hours to bring the production to life. Sister Act, originally performed at the London Palladium and later on Broadway, promises to be a stunning show that will be remembered by all who attend.

Studio32 typically produces two shows each year, but for this winter, they are taking a break from tradition to focus their efforts on this massive production. The team will rest to recharge and dedicate time to preparing their next major show for May 2026—9 to 5: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. The rights for the show have already been secured, and preparations for next year’s performance are already underway.

For those interested in becoming part of the Studio32 team, there are opportunities to join the cast or crew for upcoming productions. Studio32 invites new members to participate, offering a chance to make new friends, share talents, and contribute to the creative process. Interested individuals can sign up by visiting the Studio32 website or speaking with the Front of House team at the theatre on show nights.

Tickets for Sister Act are selling quickly, but a few are still available. Studio32 expresses sincere gratitude to its loyal supporters over the past 12 years and looks forward to continuing to bring high-quality theatre to the Costa Blanca community in the years to come.