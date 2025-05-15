Hit and Run Driver arrested by Guardia Civil





The arrested individual is suspected of committing serious negligence causing injury, reckless driving, and leaving the accident scene.

Investigators found that the driver had been engaging in reckless driving prior to hitting the scooter rider.

Murcia, May 14, 2025 – The Guardia Civil of the Region of Murcia has completed an investigation into a traffic accident on the N-301 road, in the municipality of Murcia, leading to the identification, location, and arrest of a driver. He is suspected of two traffic offenses: reckless driving and leaving the scene of the accident, as well as a charge of serious injury by negligence.

The incident occurred on March 28, early in the morning, at the Isla Grossa roundabout on the N-301 road, when a vehicle coming from the A-30 highway entered the roundabout and collided with a scooter traveling in the central lane. The accident caused serious injuries to the scooter rider, who was left lying in the middle of the road.

An ambulance arrived shortly afterward to attend to the injured rider, while the driver responsible for the collision fled the scene quickly without providing any information or waiting for a Guardia Civil patrol to arrive for the necessary procedures, including alcohol and drug tests.

As there was no information available, and since the injured rider had not seen the driver, the Traffic Sector activated its Road Safety Investigation Unit (UNIS) in Murcia to investigate the incident.

Through a detailed investigation, the UNIS team interviewed witnesses, conducted vehicle and person checks in the area, and reviewed security camera footage. This thorough analysis allowed them to narrow down the number of possible suspects involved in the accident.

As a result of the investigation, the Guardia Civil identified the vehicle involved and determined that the driver had been engaging in reckless driving before the collision, overtaking vehicles abruptly and entering the roundabout in a sudden and careless manner, surprising the scooter rider.

After gathering all the evidence and identifying the driver, who was connected to a company’s fleet of vehicles, the Guardia Civil located and arrested the suspect on charges of three crimes: two traffic offenses (reckless driving and leaving the scene) and one count of causing serious injury by negligence.

The crime of leaving the scene of an accident was introduced in the Spanish Penal Code in March 2019, complementing the duty of care omission law to ensure that the responsible individual cannot evade justice, even if the injured person is being attended to by witnesses or other people.