Farm to Fork: Hoteles Servigroup Showcases Local Produce to European Students





On May 13th, a group of over fifty students from Spain and Slovenia visited Hoteles Servigroup’s agricultural farm, Finca El Clot, in Villajoyosa, Alicante. This visit was part of the European Union’s Farm to Fork program, which promotes sustainable, local farming practices within the tourism sector. Finca El Clot, spanning 10 hectares and featuring 14,000 square meters of greenhouses, supplies much of the fresh produce used in the hotel chain’s buffets.

The Farm to Fork initiative, part of the European Green Deal, aims to encourage environmentally friendly agricultural practices that reduce waste and pollution, while supporting local communities. At Finca El Clot, visitors saw firsthand how fruits and vegetables are harvested and sorted. They observed the manual collection of oranges, the cultivation of seasonal vegetables like eggplants and peppers, and even the natural pollination of tomatoes using beehives.

The day concluded with a visit to the Servigroup Torre Dorada Hotel in Benidorm, where students enjoyed a buffet featuring dishes made with fresh produce from Finca El Clot. Alejandro Benito, Director of Communication for Hoteles Servigroup, expressed pride in their participation in the international project and emphasized the hotel chain’s commitment to sustainability and local sourcing.

This educational visit highlights the hotel chain’s efforts to promote sustainable agriculture while providing fresh, high-quality products for their guests.