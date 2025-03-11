Weather Forecast for Tuesday 11 March 2025, in Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa and Pilar de la Horadada 





Weather Forecast for – March 11

Today, March 11, 2025, the region will experience varied weather conditions. The day will start with minimum temperatures around 13ºC, rising to a maximum of 19ºC. In the early hours, the sky will be partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation and relative humidity ranging between 45% and 95%.

Precipitation and Storms

As the morning progresses, cloud cover will increase, leading to cloudy intervals and a 55% chance of light rain. By the afternoon, conditions will become more unstable, with thunderstorms and light rain expected.

The probability of precipitation will rise significantly to 90%, while humidity will remain high, fluctuating between 45% and 95%.

In the evening, the weather will stabilize slightly, with predominantly cloudy skies and a low 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will gradually fall, staying between 13ºC and 19ºC, while the wind chill will feel similar to the actual temperatures due to persistent humidity.

Outlook for the Next Few Days

Tomorrow, March 12, is expected to be more stable, with partly cloudy skies in the morning and no risk of precipitation. However, in the afternoon, cloudy intervals will return, with a slight 10% chance of isolated showers. Temperatures will range from 13ºC to 20ºC.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, March 13 will bring a return of adverse weather. The day is expected to be very cloudy, with significant rain and thunderstorms throughout.

Precipitation will be likely, with a 90% chance in the morning and 85% in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 11ºC and 17ºC.

From March 14 to 16, variable weather conditions are expected, with cloudy intervals and moderate to low chances of rain.

Temperatures will range from 9ºC to 18ºC, and relative humidity will vary between 35% and 85%, providing a cool yet relatively humid climate.