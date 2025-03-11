Valencian Community to assume Vice-Presidency of EU Economic Commission





Brussels – The President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has announced that the Valencian Community will assume the Vice-Presidency of the ECON Commission of the European Committee of the Regions for a two-year term.

Speaking at the commission’s meeting, Mazón emphasized that this appointment marks the beginning of a new phase for the region, with a key focus on economic recovery and strengthening industrial growth in areas affected by recent floods.

According to the president, this Vice-Presidency will enable the Valencian Community to exert greater influence in shaping economic policies, reinforcing its commitment to economic and social recovery. He described the appointment as a significant boost for the region’s strategic goals.

STRENGTHENING ECONOMIC RECOVERY THROUGH EU SUPPORT

Mazón underscored the importance of securing additional financial support from the European Union to assist with the Valencian Community’s reconstruction efforts following last October’s devastating floods. He highlighted the crucial role of European funds in supporting businesses, municipalities, and citizens across the continent.

However, he argued that the current allocation of €1.1 billion from the EU Solidarity Fund for 2025 falls far short of addressing the estimated €17.6 billion in damages sustained in the region.

While the approval of the RESTORE Regulation will facilitate infrastructure repairs and mitigate the socio-economic impact of the disaster, he stressed the need for additional financial resources—similar to those provided through REACT during the COVID-19 crisis.

Mazón urged EU institutions and member states to prioritize funding for the 70+ municipalities affected by the floods, calling on all levels of government to direct financial aid toward reconstruction efforts.

ADVOCATING FOR EXPANDED ECONOMIC AID

To further support affected businesses and communities, Mazón has formally requested that the Spanish government modify and extend the Minimis Aid Scheme beyond its current €300,000 limit. He called on the EU Economic Commission to back this initiative, highlighting its dual purpose as both a humanitarian and economic measure to ensure regional competitiveness.

EMBRACING EUROPEAN CHALLENGES: INNOVATION, DECARBONIZATION, AND SECURITY

Mazón also highlighted the Valencian Community’s potential to contribute to key European priorities, particularly in innovation, decarbonization, and security.

He pointed to the region’s strong academic and technological ecosystem, which includes top-tier universities, science parks, and cutting-edge research institutes. Beyond digital transformation, he emphasized the role of Valencian innovation in emerging sectors such as the blue economy, modernization of traditional industries, and fostering entrepreneurial ecosystems.

On decarbonization, Mazón highlighted the Valencian Community’s leadership in sustainable agricultural practices and water resource management. He noted that the region recycles 40% of Spain’s reused water and 15% of Europe’s, positioning it as a key player in environmental sustainability.

In the field of security and defence, he stressed the importance of reducing Europe’s dependency on external suppliers and enhancing the EU’s technological sovereignty. He pointed to the Valencian Community’s involvement in the production of sensitive technological components, facilitated by multinational companies operating in the region.

With this new role in the ECON Commission, the Valencian Community aims to strengthen its influence in European decision-making while driving forward policies that support economic resilience, sustainability, and innovation.