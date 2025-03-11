SEPRONA arrests Dog Owner in Alhama de Murcia for Animal Neglect





The owner is suspected of committing a crime against animals and multiple violations related to their care and veterinary control.

The dogs were found in an alarming state of malnutrition, and their living conditions were unsanitary.

The investigation was initiated thanks to public cooperation.

Murcia, March 11, 2025 – The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has carried out Operation Haya, an investigation in Alhama de Murcia prompted by public reports of animal neglect. The operation led to the identification, location, and investigation of a dog owner suspected of committing a crime against animals.

DISCOVERY OF THE NEGLECTED DOGS

Specialists from the Civil Guard’s Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) examined the conditions of three dogs living on a rural property between Alhama de Murcia and Mula. The investigation began in February after authorities were alerted to the poor sanitary conditions and severe malnutrition of the animals.

Upon arrival, SEPRONA officers found three Podenco breed dogs confined in a small 16-square-meter structure within an agricultural plot. The area was enclosed by a metal fence secured with a padlock and was covered in mud and feces.

One of the dogs showed severe weight loss, signs of cachexia, and a possible tumor. The other two also displayed evident malnutrition.

IDENTIFICATION OF THE OWNER AND LEGAL ACTIONS

Authorities identified the owner through the microchips registered in the Region of Murcia’s Pet Identification System (SIAMU). Once located, the individual was formally investigated and charged with animal neglect due to the evident state of abandonment of the dogs.

In addition to the criminal investigation, the owner was also cited for administrative violations related to veterinary care and control.

ANIMAL CRUELTY LAWS AND PENALTIES

Animal cruelty offenses are outlined in Article 340 of the Spanish Penal Code. Penalties can range from 3 to 18 months of imprisonment, 6 to 12 months of fines, and disqualification from working with animals.

Campaign Against Animal Abuse: #YoSiPuedoContarlo#

Since July 2017, the Civil Guard has been running the #YoSiPuedoContarlo# campaign to raise awareness about animal protection and encourage citizens to report cases of neglect and abuse.

Authorities have noted increasing public engagement, both through official reports and social media platforms such as X (Twitter) and Facebook. Posts requesting citizen collaboration in animal cruelty investigations generate some of the highest levels of interaction among followers.

The campaign also aims to remind the public that owning an animal is a major responsibility and that animal cruelty is punishable under the law.