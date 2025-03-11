San Pedro del Pinatar to Restore Historic Las Monjas Spa





The San Pedro del Pinatar Town Council has approved the rehabilitation of the Balneario de Las Monjas, located on Villananitos Beach in Lo Pagán.

This project aims to restore and preserve a distinctive structure that forms part of the town’s architectural and cultural heritage.

Extensive studies and administrative procedures have been carried out to ensure the restoration complies with regulations, as the spa is a culturally protected asset.

The process required multiple authorizations, but with all approvals now in place, work is set to begin before summer.

The project, designed by architect Ricardo García Baño, focuses on reinforcing the structural integrity of the spa while restoring its original charm.

Key renovations include repairing the access walkway, consolidating the main platform, restoring the central hut, and replacing damaged decorative elements. High-quality materials will be used to enhance durability against the region’s coastal climate.

Originally built in the 1990s, inspired by the traditional spas of the Mar Menor, Las Monjas Spa has suffered from deterioration over time, exacerbated by vandalism.

This restoration aims not only to revive its historical and architectural value but also to strengthen its role as a symbol of local identity and a tourist attraction.

The construction is expected to take two months, with a budget of €30,548.92, including taxes.

Funding is provided by the San Pedro del Pinatar City Council, reaffirming its commitment to preserving local heritage, improving public spaces, and enhancing the town’s unique landmarks.