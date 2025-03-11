Orihuela Costa’s Third School Opens Amid Further Uncertainty





Last Monday, the first 33 students began classes at Orihuela Costa’s third school. They will soon be joined by an additional 200 children, though concerns remain over the lack of school transportation and incomplete teaching staff.

A LAST-MINUTE ANNOUNCEMENT

School Number 20 in Orihuela, the third school on the coast, opened its doors under a veil of uncertainty. Parents only received email notifications on Friday afternoon, informing them that their children would be attending classes in prefabricated units—also referred to as barracks—starting the following week.

Parents have also been left in the dark regarding the availability of a canteen and whether school transport will be provided.

For now, student enrolment is proceeding in phases. The initial 33 students, spanning 1st to 3rd grade, have started classes in equipped units with their designated teachers, according to the Department of Education.

The remaining students, ranging from preschool (3 years old) to 6th grade, are expected to begin on Thursday, increasing the total student count to 226. These students will also be provided with school transport.

Teaching positions have been announced, with new staff set to start on Wednesday. However, administrative hurdles have delayed recruitment, as each position requires approval from both the Director of Education and the Treasury Department.

The goal is to establish six preschool and 12 primary school classes, along with appointing a management team to oversee the centre. According to Education authorities, all processes are being carried out within standard administrative timelines.

A GRADUAL ROLLOUT

The school is expected to be fully operational next week—at least for its first phase. It will reach full capacity only by the next academic year, as students continue to enrol throughout the year. By September, the school aims to accommodate all 450 students across Infant and Primary age ranges.

Located on Calle Níspero in Los Dolses, the facility consists of 18 prefabricated classrooms across two floors, with class sizes ranging from 20 to 25 students. Additional spaces include a therapeutic pedagogy room, a linguistic development room, a library, a teachers’ lounge, and offices for the management team.

However, 250 students currently studying at a school on Calle Nicolás de Bussi will have to transition to this new facility midway through the academic year rather than starting fresh in September.

“It feels as if they’ve changed countries twice in one school year,” commented one concerned parent, highlighting the challenges faced by students who have already relocated from abroad.

OVERCROWDING IN EXISTING SCHOOLS

Meanwhile, the two existing public schools on the coast are facing severe overcrowding. Both have exhausted their available space, leading to some of the highest student-teacher ratios in the Valencian Community, comparable only to those in Torrevieja.

CEIP Los Dolses, designed for 400 students, housed 710 during the 2023-2024 academic year. CEIP Playas de Orihuela, with a similar capacity, reached 795 students.

Despite having a 20,000-square-meter plot available for expansion, Los Dolses has been waiting seven years for additional facilities.

Both schools have had to sacrifice common spaces to create additional classrooms and require extra resources to accommodate the many students arriving with limited or no Spanish language skills.

In the long term, School Number 20 is set to be rebuilt as a permanent structure. The City Council has allocated a 11,139-square-meter plot on Calle Limonero in the La Cuerda development for this purpose.

DISCONTENT AMONG THE EDUCATIONAL COMMUNITY

The school’s opening has sparked tensions between the City Council, regional government, and local educational institutions. Just last week, members of the Orihuela Costa educational community expressed feeling deceived and betrayed.

During a school council meeting, they learned that the much-anticipated third school was not an independent facility but merely an extension of CEIP Playas de Orihuela, located five kilometres away.

Far from alleviating the overcrowding crisis, the newly opened “Aulario Nº 20 del CEIP Playas de Orihuela” has only added to the administrative burden of CEIP Playas de Orihuela.

School representatives have voiced concerns about the lack of additional management staff and specialized teachers for key subjects such as English, music, and physical education.

“This reflects an alarming lack of planning and commitment from the authorities,” said members of the educational community.

Families of Orihuela Costa in Action (FOCA) have also criticized the lack of commitment from education authorities, calling for urgent measures to ensure adequate infrastructure and resources for students.

FOCA has scheduled a demonstration on March 22 at 12:00, starting from Calle Nicolás de Bussi, ending at the local Town Hall in Playa Flamenca.

DELAYS AND ADMINISTRATIVE CHALLENGES

Although construction was completed in December, preparations and equipment installations delayed the school’s opening, which was initially scheduled for January.

The project itself has seen multiple postponements since its approval in 2022. Originally, classes were meant to begin in 2023, then in September 2023, before being pushed back again.

In April 2023, the Ministry allocated 1.2 million euros for the construction of the prefabricated classrooms.

However, continuous delays led to mounting frustration within the educational community, culminating in protests last June and even the mass resignation of the Playas de Orihuela school board.