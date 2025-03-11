Man Arrested in El Campello with Over 110 Kilos of Packaged Marijuana





An off-duty officer detected the drug shipment at a local villa.

The marijuana was prepared for distribution in Northern Europe.

March 11, 2025 – As part of “Operation Surprise,” the Civil Guard has arrested a 52-year-old Dutch man in El Campello for alleged drug trafficking. The arrest followed the interception of a van carrying nearly 80 kilos of vacuum-sealed marijuana and the discovery of a second stash at a nearby residence.

OFF-DUTY OFFICER RAISED THE ALARM

On February 18, an off-duty Civil Guard officer in El Campello noticed unusual activity at a villa in the area. Two individuals were loading cardboard boxes into a rental van, and a faint smell of marijuana was detectable in the surroundings.

Suspecting a potential crime, the officer remained nearby without being noticed and alerted his colleagues. When the van left the property, he discreetly followed it, continuously updating uniformed officers on its location to facilitate an interception.

SEIZURE AND DISCOVERY OF THE DRUGS

Minutes later, the Civil Guard stopped the vehicle on the El Campello ring road heading towards Alicante. Upon inspection, officers discovered 148 vacuum-sealed packages, each containing 500 grams of marijuana buds, leading to the driver’s arrest.

Following this discovery, investigators searched the residence where the shipment originated. Inside, they found another 77 bags of the same substance, stored in suitcases and fully prepared for distribution. Combined with the van’s contents, the total seized marijuana exceeded 110 kilos.

JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS

The suspect, a 52-year-old Dutch national, has been charged with drug trafficking. He was taken into police custody and later brought before the Alicante Court of Instruction No. 3, which ordered his imprisonment.