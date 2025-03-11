Generalitat threatens closure of Guardamar’s popular ‘Lemon Tree Market’





The Generalitat has rejected the plan proposed by the Guardamar Town Hall to legalize the popular Sunday market in Campo de Guardamar, a private market that has been in operation since 1993.

The market, which hosts around 600 stalls and attracts thousands of visitors each week, is situated on non-urbanizable land, with part of it falling within the scope of the Natural Resources Management Plan (PORN) of the Natural Park of the Lagoons of Torrevieja and La Mata.

The decision, made more than a year and a half ago by the environmental assessment committee, has only now been made public by the General Directorate of Urban Planning of the Generalitat.

This unfavourable opinion poses a significant challenge to the continuation of the market, as it puts the viability of the operation in jeopardy, pending the resolution of appeals filed by both the market owners and the Association of Vendors of Campo de Guardamar.

The Generalitat’s evaluation states that the special plan poses a substantial environmental impact and is deemed unfeasible given the location’s characteristics. A particular concern raised is the handling of traffic congestion caused by the market’s activities.

The Generalitat criticised the unclear solutions proposed in the plan for managing vehicle congestion and noted that the market’s operations do not comply with the Territorial Action Plan against Flood Risk (Patricova) or the Sectorial Commerce Plan of the Valencian Community (Patsecova).

Despite the plan attempting to exclude the market from the boundaries of the Natural Park, reports from technicians, particularly the director of conservation of the protected area, confirm that part of the market does indeed fall within the natural reserve, despite the municipal proposal suggesting otherwise.

The market’s real operational area significantly exceeds the proposed size in the special plan, raising further concerns.

Despite the unfavourable report, the market continues to operate, thanks to precautionary measures implemented by the court. These measures were put in place following a 2015 ruling by the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV), which had initially ordered the market’s closure.

However, after an appeal, the court decided to maintain the precautionary measures, allowing the market to remain open while the regional administration deliberates on whether the special plan will allow for the legalization of the activity.

The market will continue to operate until all appeals are resolved.

The special plan, proposed by the Town Hall in 2021, aimed to create a “private tourist street market with complementary public use” for cultural and sporting activities.

This was not the first attempt to regularize the market’s status; in 2014, a similar special plan was initiated but was eventually archived in 2016. Prior to that, between 1993 and 2013, three attempts to obtain a Declaration of Community Interest (DIC) were rejected.

The DIC would have served as an urban planning instrument to legitimize the market’s activities.

The closure of the market would have a serious economic impact on many families, as the market is home to up to 600 businesses during the high season and 450 in the winter months.

The market spans approximately 27,000 square meters, with a similarly sized parking area. The range of products on offer includes fresh fruits, vegetables, and clothing, but it also features over 60 restaurants with terraces and kitchens.

Visitors not only come to shop but also to enjoy leisure activities, with additional services such as cable television, home furnishings, and even real estate on display.

José Cánovas, a businessman involved in the market’s management, emphasized that both the management and the Association of Vendors are willing to make the necessary investments to implement the special plan, including providing land for public activities and building a roundabout on the CV-895 to improve access to the market’s location on the Los Curros path.

Cánovas also pointed out a contradiction in the regional administration’s stance, referencing the controversial Raso development—a housing project built on the shores of La Mata Lagoon, an area once designated for the highest protection under the Natural Park.

This project, which was moved out of the protected zone after a long judicial process, now features thousands of tourist-residential homes that capitalize on views of the lagoon.

The same sources also argued that the commercial activity at Campo de Guardamar had been operating long before the PORN was validated in 2010 and that a request was made to exclude it from the Natural Park, though the regional administration did not agree.

In addition to the Guardamar market, another large private market operates next to the N-332, opposite the Santa Ana industrial estate, further highlighting the regional demand for such markets.

Despite these challenges, the future of the market remains uncertain, as both legal and environmental issues continue to complicate its legalization.