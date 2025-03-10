Cabo Roig Goes Green for St. Patrick’s Weekend!





This Sunday, March 16th, Cabo Roig will host the biggest and best St. Patrick’s Day Parade ever organised by the parade committee. The festivities kick off at 3:00 PM, promising an unforgettable celebration filled with Irish spirit, music, and entertainment.

We are honoured to welcome Charlie Redmond, one of Dublin’s finest All-Star legends, as our Grand Marshal.

The parade will begin at 3:00 PM with an exciting display of bikers, classic and vintage cars, beach buggies, and trikes, setting the stage for the main event.

Leading the main parade will be the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums, followed by St. Patrick, portrayed once again by Jose Antonio Garcia Del Amo, and the Colour Party. Joining them will be the Parade Marshall, local councillors, and special invited guests.

St Patricks Day in Cabo Roig

We are also thrilled to welcome the Irish Defence Force Band, Defence Force personnel, and veterans, who bring an incredible sense of pride and tradition to this year’s festivities.

The parade will feature an incredible lineup of over 60 acts, showcasing the vibrant culture and community of Cabo Roig. Participants include:

Bands and Performers:

Torrevieja Pipes and Drums, Trop Batucada, Mariachi Aegria, Brendan Gormley, La Sal de Torrevieja, and the Silent Disco.

Dance Groups:

Totally Dance, Footworks Dance, Essence Dance, LCDC, Hawkes Zumba Babes, Dance Group Moths, Comparsa Daimama, Comparsa Blanca de Sal, and Las Colores de La Sal.

Local Businesses and Organizations:

The Trinity Bar, Zenia Boulevard, Sunshine FM Radio, Home España, O’Riordans, Smiling Jack’s, Makai Cafe, Macoys Irish Bar, Kelly’s Bar La Fuente, Coo Coo’s, RK Playa Flamenca, Rosie Maguires, and many more.

Stilt Walkers and Floats:

Jauja Espectáculos Stilts, Stilts Alice in Wonderland, Stilts Coloured Feathers, Stilts Atlantis, Dancing Frogs, Circus Flair Company, Cinderellas Carriage, Horse Float, Lion Float, Magical Tree & Elfs, and the Chinese Dragon.

Community Groups:

Academia Nadia Marquéz, Escuela de Karate Shotokan, Flamenco La Zenia, and the Local Parish Church.

Special Attractions:

Roller Skates, Tai Chi, Jaren Mini Motors, Maria’s Cartoon Characters, Super Mario Brothers, and the Incredibles.

A special word of thanks goes to the Orihuela Council and the local police for their support in allowing us to celebrate this fantastic event in Cabo Roig. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the hardworking committee led by Jimmy, Ger, Leo, and Dolores, as well as Natasha Oliver, who plays a key role in organizing this parade.

Additionally, we thank all the bars and restaurants for their incredible fundraising efforts. It costs over 20,000€ to put on this parade, and thanks to the generosity of the Orihuela Costa community, this spectacular celebration can take place. A full list of all contributors will be published soon.

Important Notice: Please remember that the local police will remove all cars at the front and back of the strip from around 6:00 AM on the 16th, so make sure to move your car the night before to avoid being caught out!

This year’s event promises to be a spectacular celebration of Irish culture, featuring pipe bands, dancers, drummers, floats, stilt walkers, and so much more.

Cabo Roig will come alive with vibrant colours, lively performances, and a warm community spirit.

Last year, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade attracted over 25,000 attendees, and this year, we’re aiming even higher! Whether you’re a local, a visitor, or a fan of Irish culture, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

We invite everyone to join us and experience the magic of St. Patrick’s Day in Cabo Roig. Let’s make this celebration one for the history books!

See you at the parade this Sunday at 3:00 PM!