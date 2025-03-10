Alicante Guardia Civil Nabs Pair Behind Violent Robbery and Car Fire





Spanish Dutch French German Norwegian Bokmål Polish Swedish

The Guardia Civil of the Murcia Region has carried out an operation named ‘Esfumados’ in Fortuna, aimed at clarifying a violent robbery that took place in a mountainous area of the municipality.

The operation has led to the arrest of two dangerous criminals, who are believed to be responsible for the crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation, assault, arson, and fraud.

The investigation began when the Guardia Civil was alerted to a burning car found in a remote area of Fortuna. After firefighters extinguished the flames, it was determined that the fire had been set deliberately.

While investigating this incident, the Guardia Civil in Fortuna received a report from a resident of Alicante who claimed to have been the victim of a violent robbery.

The attackers left him in a mountain area and escaped in his vehicle, which was later found burned in Fortuna.

The investigation revealed the timeline of events. The victim had been at a leisure venue in Alicante when he spoke to two men and agreed to drive them to their homes.

They accessed his online banking using his fingerprint

Once in the municipality of Fortuna, the perpetrators directed him to a remote mountain area, where they violently beat him, stole 700 euros and a mobile phone.

While the victim was disoriented, they used his fingerprint to unlock his online banking app and made several transfers.

The victim, injured, walked to the town and asked for help. He was then taken to the Morales Meseguer Hospital in Murcia, where he was hospitalized for the night.

Investigators from the Guardia Civil gathered footage from security cameras at the leisure venue in Alicante and identified two individuals who matched the physical description of the suspects.

Based on these clues and other evidence collected, the identities of the attackers were determined. They were two residents of Fortuna, who appeared to be missing.

After nearly two months of investigation, the ‘Esfumados’ operation culminated in the arrest of two men, aged 24 and 33, who are accused by the Guardia Civil of the crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation, assault, arson, and fraud.

Spanish Dutch French German Norwegian Bokmål Polish Swedish