The Leader Newspaper 10 March 25 – Edition 1066





Over the past week, the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor regions have experienced severe rainstorms, leading to widespread flooding, infrastructure damage, and environmental concerns, with some areas receiving over 100mm of rain in just 12 hours.

Quite a lot of the rain fell on Saturday evening although it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm ofa large crowd gathered in Orihuela to mark International Women’s Day, Despite heavy rain throughout the event, participants showed their commitment as they marched through the streets with great enthusiasm.