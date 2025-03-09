THADER SHOW GREAT CHARACTER IN WELL EARNED VICTORY





CD THADER – 2 UE TAVERNES – 1

It was way back in 2 February when Thader last won a competitive match. Subsequently, they lost 4 in the league, plus a cup match, during a bad run of results. But, following this magnificent victory over Tavernes inside Moi Gomez stadium on a sun-soaked Sunday, that unwanted record has now been put to bed.

Inside 3 minutes, the men from Rojales had taken the lead from their very first attack. A delightful cross by Kone, with the outside of his foot, found the unmarked Sergio, who made no mistake from close range.

It could so easily have been 2 shortly afterwards, had Amin connected with a Precious right-wing delivery.

High flying Tavares threw everything at the hosts, who rode the storm, which included 3 corners in quick succession. Midway through the half, a long ball out of defence, fell kindly for Amin, who from the edge of the box, fired fractionally over the visitor’s crossbar.

Thader were starting to dominate play, again coming close to scoring on 2 occasions. Firstly, from a corner, Javi headed narrowly wide of the far post on 26 mins, then 13 mins later, a cross by Berni, was also headed wide of the target, this time by Precious.

Disaster struck on 54 mins. There seemed to be no real danger, when Thader´s erratic keeper Chema, needlessly brought down an opponent inside the penalty area. Nicolai made light work of converting the spot kick, levelling the scores at 1-1.

It could, and should, have got worse for Raul Mora´s boys in blue on 65 mins, when David made a complete hash of converting an open goal.

Not to be outdone, Thader fought back well, none more so than Precious, who forced a brave save from keeper Josep from close range.

The game was buzzing. Straight up the other end, Chema went some way to make amends for his earlier blunder, by pulling off a superb save from Matias.

There looked to be nothing on when Berni picked up a loose ball on 73 mins, but from fully 30 yards, he let rip with a glorious swirling shot, which beat keeper Josep all ends up.

With normal time almost up, Chema again came to his side’s rescue, pushing aside a goalbound free kick.

Deep into stoppage time, Thader sub Serhiy, came agonizingly close to adding to his sides lead, when his shot from an acute angle, trickled along the goal line, before rolling to safety.

Straight up the other end, Tavernes were given one last throw of the dice, but thankfully they wasted a glorious chance to level the match.

There are no Preferente league fixtures next weekend, but on Sunday 22 March, Thader make the long trip north to relegation threatened Denia.

