Strong Winds Challenge Inbetweeners at Bonalba

The Inbetweeners Golf Society held their away game at Bonalba Golf Course this week, proudly sponsored by Toldos4sun. Despite the wet and windy weather in the days leading up to the event, members arrived well-prepared with waterproofs and umbrellas. To their surprise, the course was dry and in playable condition.

The strong winds in the morning made it challenging to secure nearest the pin prizes on the par 3 holes. However, by early afternoon, the winds calmed, and the sun made an appearance, making the back nine much more enjoyable for everyone. It turned out to be a successful day for all, with several high scores recorded.

Nearest the Pin Winners: Hole 8: David Howells, Hole 14: Ian Wanty, The Day’s Winners:

3rd Place: Lesley Cullen with 31 pts, 2nd Place: Ian Wanty with 32 pts, 1st Place (and winner of the Toldos4sun Trophy): Frank Cullen with 37 pts

After play concluded, all participants gathered at Bonalba’s Restaurant for well-deserved refreshments, where the winners were presented with their prizes. The Inbetweeners Golf Society would like to sincerely thank Toldos4sun for their generous sponsorship and support.

If you’re interested in joining a golf society that prioritises fun, camaraderie, and friendly competition, we’d love to have you! Visit our website at www.inbetweenersgolfsociety.com to learn more about membership and upcoming events. We welcome golfers of all skill levels!

