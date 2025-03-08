Smiling Jack’s Golf Society – A Lucky Escape from the Rain!





Despite a gloomy forecast and a week of heavy rain, we were fortunate to enjoy a dry day on the course. Surprisingly, it was in excellent condition, making for a great round of golf.

A huge thank you to New Sierra Golf for their help and assistance today, and to Karen behind the bar for taking such good care of us. A special shoutout to Julie for preparing a delicious campfire stew with creamy mashed potatoes and sandwiches—a perfect way to end the day!

Results of the Day:

Nearest the Pin: Mark Higgins took the prize on the 6th—well done!

Second Place (Tied – 29 Points): A close competition! Winner (30 Points): Tom Burke—congratulations, sir! Your handicap will be adjusted accordingly.

The “Famous Blue Johnny” Award: This prestigious prize went to El Presidente himself after some shocking golf—definitely a well-deserved win. More practice needed!

Raffle & Next Event

The raffle prize, a free golf day with Smiling Jack’s (donated by Ger), was won by Pelle—congratulations!

Our next outing will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

Once again, a huge thank you for your continued support of Smiling Jack’s Golf Society!

El Presidente

(Pictured: Our winner, Tom Burke, the only player to break into the 30s! And, of course, El Presidente with the prize no one wants to win.)

