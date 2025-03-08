Campoamor Golf Social Tennis Club Meal





The Thursday social tennis group celebrated their annual meal at the Market Street restaurant in San Miguel, last week.

The group is one of several tennis and padel social play sessions that are run on a weekly basis, throughout the whole year, at the Campoamor golf club, by club coach, Steve Durie .

The 2004 winner, Peter Rattenbury, is pictured with Steve, receiving the trophy.

A very pleasant evening was had by all, with some great food.

IF you are interested in joining one of the social tennis or Padel sessions, Steve can be contacted by what’s app on 635061439 or at sdurie@hotmail.co.uk.