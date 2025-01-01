Vote Rigging Claims in Orihuela Participatory Budget Process





Residents of La Campaneta have demanded that the Department of Citizen Participation acts swiftly in carrying out an audit of the votes cast in the Participatory Budget Process, which concluded on 22 December, after there was an unexplained surge of votes cast for San Bartolomé’s proposal in the final few minutes before the ballots closed.

In an Open letter to the press, Francisco Malia Tirado, on behalf of local residents, explained that going into the last half hour of voting, La Campaneta’s proposal was leading by a significant margin, not just within District IX but across all submitted proposals, but in those final minutes everything changed.

The proposals from San Bartolomé, which had lagged significantly behind for the previous two weeks, suddenly surged ahead at a rate that he called ‘improbable’ with the pedania subsequently ending up in front by large margin.

The letter states that “this sudden shift raises serious questions. How is it possible that, at 11:30 p.m. on a Sunday evening—on the cusp of Christmas—more than 80 votes were cast for San Bartolomé’s proposal in just 20 minutes, when for the previous two weeks, it had consistently lagged a long way behind? This last-minute surge, in the minutes before midnight, defies logic and precedent.”

These anomalies have led residents of both La Campaneta and San Bartolomé to suspect there could be possible fraud in the voting process.

A Call for Transparency

Tirado went on to call for transparency with the letter continuing, “In light of these suspicions, we call on the Department of Citizen Participation to act swiftly and transparently. An audit of the voting process is essential. This could be as straightforward as having the Governalia administrator verify whether votes were cast in bulk from the same IP address or multiple addresses. Such a review would clarify whether fraudulent activity occurred.”

“At this point, the issue extends beyond the Participatory Budgets, the €60,000 allocation, or even the La Campaneta park. This is about principles—truth, justice, equality, and, ultimately, democracy. These values are priceless, yet essential to a functioning society.”

“If the City Council—specifically the Department of Citizen Participation—fails to consider this matter serious enough to warrant an audit, it undermines its commitment to the public good. This situation will show whether there is genuine dedication to transparency, citizen engagement, and democratic integrity. Anything less reduces this process to a mere charade.”

However, currently on Dyntra, the first collaborative platform in the world that works on the measurement and management of Open Government in organisations for the Civil Society, the transparency of the Orihuela Municipal Government, based on results gathered from 162 published indicators, is rated at just 32%, so we await the council’s response to La Campaneta’s demands with interest.

Standing Firm for Democracy

In his letter, Tirado concluded, “Dignity and democratic values cannot be compromised. Yet, it seems many in positions of power the incumbents lack clarity on this fundamental matter. As residents of La Campaneta, we have no choice but to take a stand. Our fight is not just for today but for the future and the development of all villages in Orihuela. The integrity of our democratic process demands it.”