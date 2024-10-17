Studio thirty-two opportunity for Isabelle in Broadway Christmas





Isabelle is our newest and youngest recruit for the Studio 32 Christmas Broadway show. It is fitting that her main song, that she should be the childhood sweetheart of Scrooge from A Christmas Carol and appropriately called Belle.

In her duet with Scrooge (Bill Nicolson) she displays a soft, haunting voice that in rehearsals has captivated the cast and will no doubt will bring a few tears to the audience. Spoiler alert, bring your hankie!

Isabelle is studying drama locally and is augmenting her work with the help of our international singing coach Nicole. It’s a wonderful opportunity for her, or for any young aspiring singer/ dancer/ actress that would like to use this group, to experience first-hand the mechanisms of stage work.

Isabelle is sixteen which totally belies the maturity and confidence she exudes, and we see a bright future for her. It’s our time to see, and use, her obvious talents to the full.

Well done Isabelle, our Belle

Tickets 12 euros from: www.studiothirtytwo.org. Phone 679 062 272,

In person:

Post room, Benijófar Cards and More , La Marina

The card Place, Benijófar, La Bodega supermarket San Lous

Con Amor, Quesada, Bobs Bar ,La Marina, The Post Room ,Doña Pepa