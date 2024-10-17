PP and PSOE go behind Vox’s back in Orihuela to adjust new garbage tax





On Wednesday morning, in a hastily called Plenary Session, the Orihuela council approved an increase in the garbage tax rate to comply with European law, which requires the tax to cover the service cost. This change will nearly triple household payments from 2025, raising the current rate from 70 euros to 202.87 euros.

A last-minute agreement between the PP and PSOE, however, made just 30 minutes before the session, excluded the coalition Vox party, initially involved in setting the new rate. Vox, Ciudadanos, and Cambiemos criticized the rushed process and lack of time to review the proposal, noting it was prepared without consulting other political parties.

Municipal secretary Virgilio Estremera warned that the rate modification requires technical, legal, and economic reports, as it may affect the tax rate and budgetary stability. The final proposal, approved by the PP and PSOE, includes bonuses of 20% for low-income groups, 50% for exceptional circumstances, and up to 70% for recipients of social benefits.

Despite participating in the initial tax increase preparation, Vox abstained from voting due to the last-minute changes. Cambiemos and Ciudadanos voted against the increase. The update aims to comply with European law, passing the service cost to citizens. Councillor Rocío Ortuño presented the updated figures, and the increase was approved with votes from the PP and PSOE.