



Zenia Boulevard has clinched the 1st Prize in the Branding category at the tenth edition of the prestigious Openartaward 2024. This accolade was awarded for its innovative rebranding, positioning it as the star shopping centre of Orihuela Costa. Owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment and managed by Nhood, a leader in sustainable shopping centre management, this achievement underscores the company’s commitment to continuous evolution and creating unique consumer experiences.

Zenia Boulevard partnered with Koolbrand to revamp its visual identity. This project not only modernized the centre’s image but also maintained an emotional connection with customers, reflecting its transformation to meet new market demands.

Openartaward: A Renowned Contest

The Openartaward, held in Naples, is one of Europe’s top awards in advertising and design. This year’s competition saw participation from over 178 creative agencies across the continent. The jury, composed of graphic design students, praised Koolbrand and Nhood’s project for its creativity, strategic execution, and market impact.

Zenia Boulevard: A Benchmark Under Nhood’s Management

Under Nhood’s guidance, the centre has become an experiential space combining shopping, leisure, dining, culture, and community, alongside being a shopping destination. The rebranding not only strengthens its image but also highlights its commitment to value creation and adaptation to new consumer trends.

Opened in 2012, Zenia Boulevard is the largest shopping centre in Alicante province, attracting 15 million visitors in 2023, an 8.6% increase in footfall. Located in Orihuela Costa, it boasts over 160 commercial premises. Recently, it completed a major refurbishment, improving façades, paving, rest areas, green spaces, dining zones, and children’s play areas, with an investment of 18 million euros.