Valencia Day celebrated in Orihuela and Torrevieja





Valencia Day was celebrated in the municipality on Wednesday with both Orihuela and Torrevieja councils turning out in force to commemorate the day.

In Orihuela, where the mayor called for unity from all political parties, a small number of spectators in the Plaza del Carmen, were far outnumbered by members of the council, the invited guests and the choir and orchestra from the Municipal Conservatory, as Snr Vegara raised the Spanish flag to the sound of the Royal March.

He said that, for too long, Orihuela has been treated by Valencia as a second-class municipality, but that will now change with the Partido Popular at the helm.

The choir and orchestra from the Orihuela Municipal Conservatory

In Torrevieja the celebration was held in the Plaza de la Constitución where the ‘senyera’, the flag of all Valencians, was raised by the Queen of Salt, Mireya Hernández, to joint the National flag, under the watchful eye of the mayor, Eduardo Dolón while many members of the municipal corporation followed the ceremony from the seats.

The occasion was also used to honour a Civil Guard officer, along with three members of the Civil Protection, the Local Police and the National Police as a whole. Both police forces are celebrating their anniversary this year. While the local police are celebrating their 175th anniversary, the officers of the State body are celebrating two centuries of history this year. All of them went home with a diploma, a medal or a commemorative plaque.